We start Tuesday with the latest news on the transfer market: from Camavinga’s intentions, to the story of Pedri’s beginnings, going through Mané’s departure this summer from Bayern Munich.
“Bale’s career has been incredible, incredible. He became one of the best players in the world, he was in the TOP 3 in the world, he won many things… If you look back on his career, it has been exceptional. He is also a great person, it has been a real pleasure to be his agent. He was a really special player, he deserves to enjoy his life outside of football now. I think the Real Madrid fans will remember him for everything they won. He has had a wonderful career Barnett said.
As anticipated La Gazzetta dello Sportthe Belgian striker has exhausted the patience of the club nerazzurri, who has decided that he will not negotiate with Chelsea to definitively acquire his federative rights. Romelu’s exorbitant salary, for which Inter must make a considerable financial effort, has not corresponded even remotely to sports performance.
The Teutonic coach is one of the main names to take charge of Chelsea next season. From England they advance that the blue board traveled to Munich to meet with Nagelsamann, both Chris Vivell and Laurence Stewart worked with him at RB Leipzig.
”Camavinga wants to spend his whole life at Real Madrid. With Real Madrid there will be no problems, we will sit down and we will surely reach an agreement, ”said his representative.
“Karim Benzema is the best when he is in Ramadan, he gave Samir Nasri as an example. You watch the games and if the player is less efficient you take him out, that’s all. Each one has their own feelings, the players move by their faith. Some eat fast food and do a hat-trick,” said his former teammate.
“I still have a year on my contract with PSG. I feel capable of winning the Champions League with Paris. We were in the final when the club had never reached it. It motivates me because I can have new challenges”, declared the Costa Rican goalkeeper.
“I thought we were prepared, that we would play with rage in our stomachs. But it was not like that, we were wrong”, the coach made clear during the press conference after the crash. “It was all too slow, without emotion, with little grit. We are not realizing that things are on fire! We need a different spirit.”
“Koeman told me after putting Pedri in his first game: that’s it, I’m not going to remove him anymore” confessed the former Barcelona sports director. The signing of the canary has undoubtedly been a success for the club.
“Signing Mané is considered a mistake, especially with his salary of more than 20 million euros a year. After his disappointing performances, a joke is circulating on Säbener Straße that Bayern signed Mané’s twin brother, not Liverpool’s ”, reports Florian Plettenberg, a Sky journalist. Despite having a current contract, he will leave at the end of the season.
The Saudi leadership did not want to overdo it. In the last three windows they have spent more than 250 million pounds, but with the real chance of playing in European competition next year, Howe is ambitious.
Telegraph anticipates the plots that Eddie Howe would have asked Steve Nickson, head of the club’s talent acquisition area, to reinforce. In addition to three names that the coaching staff is considering to reinforce: Maddison, Ivan Tonney and Declan Rice.
