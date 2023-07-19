Work continues for the Serie A teams, who are looking to finalize their squad for next season before the pre-season friendlies start and thus be able to test all the novelties. These are the latest news from the Serie A transfer market:
According to information from Tuttomercato, one of the best goalkeepers in history could retire today. Gianluigi Buffon could say goodbye to a legendary career today.
Bayern Munich has taken over the services of one of the best centre-backs of the moment, Min-Jae Kim. The South Korean who won Serie A last year with Napoli will play this season with the German team. He arrives at the Bavarian team after they disbursed the 50 million euros of the termination clause, he signs until 2028
More news about the transfer market
After De Gea’s departure from Manchester United, the Old Trafford team have signed Onana, the Inter Milan goalkeeper, to be the replacement for the Spanish goalkeeper. Today he will pass the medical examination. Onana told La Gazzetta dello Sport the following: “I want and hope to win the Champions League at Manchester United.” “I really want to start this exciting new experience, with a coach who is a teacher for me.”
According to information from the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan would be in negotiations to take over the services of Yunus Musah in the coming days. Negotiations are still ongoing between both clubs.
According to information from Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan would look for Yann Sommer as a replacement for André Onana. The Swiss goalkeeper was not called up yesterday by Bayern Munich for the friendly played. They want to shut it down as soon as possible.
