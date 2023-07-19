After some changes to the plan due to flight issues [no problems for the deal, at all] Onana will travel to the UK in 40 mins. 🚨🔴✈️ #MUFC

◉ Onana’s private flight scheduled at 10.30pm Italy time from Turin.

◉ André will land in Birmingham later tonight.

◉ Medical tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sMEh2pgXyp

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023