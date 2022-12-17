The winter transfer market is about to begin and although there are not usually many movements, there are usually approaches that later, in summer, materialize in transfers.
Let’s see the rumors and transfer news today.
The Uruguayan Getafe midfielder will not renew with the Azulón team and from January he will be able to negotiate with any team to leave freely in the summer. Betis and Valencia are the main interested parties in the player.
The Andalusian midfielder signed for Sevilla this summer but things have not gone as expected and the player would not be comfortable to the point of having argued with Monchi, sports director. This could make him go out in the winter and Arsenal and Tottenham would be interested in signing him.
The Netherlands striker has had a great World Cup and that would have caught the attention of big teams. The first to have presented a serious offer to PSV would be Manchester United, who would try to get ahead of the rest to get their services.
The great World Cup played by the 31-year-old Moroccan goalkeeper has made Sevilla consider a sale in order to invest in new signings. The Andalusian team is stagnant and the entry of players could change things, but for that they would have to sell. Bono could be one of the chosen ones since his departure could leave more than 20 million euros in the club.
The talented Borussia Dortmund attacker has reportedly decided not to renew with the Germans, forcing them to sell before he can leave for free. Barça would be very interested and could pay 50 million euros for the great promise.
By now everyone knows Ounahi. For many he has been the revelation player of the World Cup, since very few knew this player who plays for the discreet Angers in the French league. After his great tournament, there are many interested teams, and everything indicates that he could make the leap to a great team like Sevilla or Leicester City.
At Inter Milan they are concerned about the departure of one of their best players, the defender Skriniar. The Italians would have offered him a renewal at the rate of 13 million euros per year, but the Parisians could exceed the amount and convince him to leave.
Everything indicates that the English midfielder will be one of the best players of the next decade and Real Madrid does not want to miss the opportunity to sign him now that it is still possible. However, Liverpool also seem to be willing to do anything for Bellingham, so we may have a soap opera in the summer.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Bono #Ounahi #Bellingham
Leave a Reply