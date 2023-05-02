We start Tuesday with the latest news from the transfer market. From United’s secret weapon with Bellingham, to Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham, to Ansu Fati’s future in the Premier League:
”I think that with De Gea, Manchester United have an incredible goalkeeper and an incredible servant for the club. Being eleven or twelve years in any club is something difficult. I think United are thinking about what it would cost them to replace him. It would cost them more than £60m and they already have a first-class goalkeeper who, it seems, wants to stay, so I think they will come to some kind of deal with him,” said the Nice goalkeeper.
We will discuss with Benjamin Pavard about a new contract. We will see your feelings to make a decision. I am happy that he is with us, he is doing very well and the performances are very good, said Hasan Salihamidzic, sports director of Bayern Munich, in ‘Abendzeitung‘
“The dialogue between Bayern and the French striker has started! The first conversations were positive, but there are still no concrete negotiations,” advances Florian Plettenberg. Eintracht Frankfurt is aware of this. Its price, 100 million euros, according to Sky Sports Germany. Manchester United or PSG are also fighting with their services.
”We will do business. We have to bring the right players. This team wrote a sensational story, but now we will start a new one,” said the German at a press conference.
”When you think about this season for Spurs, and how it’s going to end, I don’t think Tottenham can let Harry Kane go in the summer. They’re going to have to let him out of his contract. They will have to build around him next season with a new manager. If he leaves in the summer and a new manager comes along, will he want to take the job without Kane?” said English soccer legend Neville.
According to the newspaper Sport, Jorge Mendes, Ansu Fati’s agent, has assured FC Barcelona that this summer there will be an offer of 70 million euros for the Barça youth squad. The offer would be from a Premier League club, according to the agent, so Ansu could try new challenges in a league totally unknown to him.
Barça have told Atlético that they don’t have the money to pay for Carrasco, but they have offered Ferran Torres. Xavi loves it: he loves him no matter what. They have offered a bareback exchange. He reported on Carousel Deportivo.
The utrerano continues without renewal offer and until the titles are decided nothing will be known about his future. Right now, Real Madrid have six midfielders on their squad and the arrival of Jude Bellingham or Gabri Veiga would leave them with no options for a leading role. The footballer wants minutes for next season that there is a Eurocup.
According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for three players to finance their transfers to compete for the Champions League next season. Balogun, on loan and standing out in France, Granit Xhaka and Kieran Tierney are the ones chosen to go out this summer and take advantage of their sales to be able to pay for the next arrivals.
Among them would be Rice or Mount as reinforcements for the midfield that would cover the loss of the Helvetian.
According to the British newspapereither Mirrorthe Reds Devils they would now have a wild card for the hiring of Jude Bellingham. The Old Trafford club could use the arrival of Matt Hargreaves as the new Sports Marketing Director as a “secret weapon” to convince the English midfielder to sign for the Red Devils during the next summer transfer market.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Bellingham #Kane #Ansu #Fati #more..
Leave a Reply