There is a month and a half left for the opening of the winter transfer market, and many teams are already working on the incorporation of new players.
These are the most interesting rumors and news with which we have woken up today on the transfer market:
It states SoccerTotalCF that Real Madrid would be interested in hiring César Azpilicueta in the winter market. The whites would be willing to offer 10 million euros to the London team.
A colleague of the valued Endrick is in the orbit of PSG. The Parisians would carry out an offer of 35 million euros to take over the services of Estevao Willian, a 15-year-old Palmeiras player.
confirm signings.com that Milan is behind closing the signing of Marco Sportiello, goalkeeper who ends his contract with Atalanta next summer.
Barcelona wants to get rid of Memphis Depay, who ends his contract in 2023. The Catalans would even be willing to offer him the letter of freedom, which according to SkySport Sevilla would take advantage of the services of the Dutchman at zero cost.
The daily Ace has confirmed that Real Madrid is pending to begin accelerating the operation for Jude Bellingham. The whites want to leave the signing on track once the Qatari date ends.
Il Mattino Y Soccer Italy They have confirmed that the leaders of Napoli are working to complete the renewal of their star as soon as possible: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who should be one of the big names in the next transfer market.
We have been associating the name of Benjamin Pavard with FC Barcelona for months, but some statements from the Frenchman have ended up distancing both positions: “I’ve been playing in Germany for seven years, I still have a lot of friends in Stuttgart. With Bayern Munich, I won everything. I play to win and I’m available to evaluate new interesting projects, but as a central defender”, according to Sports world Barcelona was interested in incorporating him as a right back.
