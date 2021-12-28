In recent years the transfer periods at Real Madrid have been very calm and this winter it seems that it will be the same. Carlo Ancelotti does not want reinforcements but that does not mean that continuous rumors do not arise about possible movements in the white club, both in the form of entries and exits.
Let’s see the last hour on possible signings of Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé still does not want to renew his contract with PSG and in four days he will be free to negotiate his future with any club. According to the newspaper Marca, in Paris they are annoyed with the player because he does not make any movement and there is also some tension with Madrid because they consider that they are playing dirty.
Real Madrid wants to repeat the Alaba operation with Antonio Rüdiger and it seems that the play will go well for him. As reported by the newspaper AS, the white team is the best placed to take over the services of the German international who ends his contract with Chelsea in June and has no intention of renewing. In fact, the player has already contacted two Madridistas such as Hazard and Courtois to ask them about the club and the city, reported from The Telegraph.
Many may have forgotten about Reinier, but Real Madrid still have the federative rights of the player who is currently on loan at Dortmund where things are not going very well. The footballer has a completely secondary role and Madrid could break his loan. As reported from Central defense, Rayo Vallecano and Getafe would be interested in the player and even Madrid does not rule out selling him instead of giving him away again.
Ryan Gravenberch has joined the Real Madrid target list. The Dutch midfielder is one of the pearls with a great future ahead and according to what they point out from Sports world the white team would have already contacted their representative, Mino Raiola, to test their signing.
As reported OK Daily, Ancelotti has not asked Florentino Pérez for any reinforcement for the month of January but he would not close the exit door to those players he does not have, such as Bale, Mariano, Marcelo or Isco. All of them finish their contract in June.
Isco ends his contract in June and is one of the players whose starting doors are wide open since he does not count for Ancelotti. However, his departure is complicated since at the moment there is no formal proposal by the player although from the newspaper As they point out that Newcastle have the midfielder on their list of objectives.
Real Madrid and FC Barcelona could star in their umpteenth battle in the transfer market to get a player. This is the Dinamo Moscow midfielder, Arsen Zakharyan, who after consolidating in the Russian team has aroused the interest of the two greats of Spanish football, according to reports from Championat. At 18 years old, Zakharyan would be a bet for the future.
Luka Jovic’s situation has changed in less than a month. The Serbian player has gone from being one of the players with whom to make money to being taken into account by Ancelotti. So much so, that Madrid rules out the sale of the player and if he leaves, he will do so alone as a loan to have more minutes than at the Bernabéu.
The first to leave the Madrid club in this winter market seems to be Dani Ceballos. The Spanish international has yet to make his debut as he returned injured after his participation in the Olympics and seems to have no place in Ancelotti’s plans. Betis is negotiating his return with Madrid and could close at around 10 million fixed euros plus 5 variables.
The possibility that Haaland signs for Real Madrid is there and judging by the words of the CEO of Dortmund, Hans-Joachim Watzke, it seems that he would not see with bad eyes the departure of the Norwegian towards the Bernabéu: “I would be excited to see Haaland win a Champions League with Real Madrid “.
