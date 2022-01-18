Once again the transfer market at Real Madrid is being pleasant and it seems that it will continue like this unless some of the players who are on the starting ramp leave the Santiago Bernabéu.
But that does not mean that there are no rumors for the next market. Let’s see some of them.
The renewal of Ronald Araújo is completely stalled. The Uruguayan defender ends his contract in 2023 and the fact that Barça is not moving has sparked rumors about his possible departure. Specifically, from the program No concessions They report that Real Madrid wants to take him for free next year, although from El Nacional they point out that Florentino Pérez is not interested in the Barça center-back.
Luka Modric ends his contract with Real Madrid next June but everything indicates that he will continue with the white team. Both the will of the club and that of the player is to prolong their bond for one more season and the player himself acknowledged that they are going to reach an agreement. The madridistas can be calm since Modric will remain in the team until 2023, if nothing goes wrong.
And although Modric is going to stay another season at Madrid, the club is thinking about the future and it is clear that he needs a replacement. Franck Kessie or Fabián Ruiz are two of the names that are making the most noise for the white team.
Antony’s name was already linked a few months ago to Real Madrid and now it sounds louder again. The Brazilian is being one of the revelations of Ajax and has aroused the interest of the big clubs in Europe, including the white team that is following his evolution very closely.
In the last hours the Belgian press has indicated that Eden Hazard wants to leave Real Madrid in this same winter market and it seems that the feeling is mutual. As reported from GOAL, the club has opened the exit door for him but so far no offer has come for the player. Everton or Newcastle are the two clubs that most sound like a destination for the Belgian, although there is nothing formal.
The future of Erling Haaland has the entire football world on edge. The newspaper bild places Real Madrid as the great favorite, in England they indicated that they could offer up to 349 million euros and the Chain BE places Madrid behind Manchester City. In any case, according to Deportes Cuatro, the uncertainty will end this week as Borussia Dortmund would have told the player that they want an answer about his future before Sunday.
If indeed Haaland ends up revealing his future this week, more than one will take a hit. Faced with the possibility of running out of the Norwegian, Madrid has once again set its eyes on Robert Lewandowski, according to reports from the portal signings.net and they could tempt you in the next month of June.
