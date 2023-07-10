Today the white team has returned to work starting its preseason. Real Madrid is one of the most demanding clubs in the world of football. Being a soccer player for the Merengue club entails a responsibility and pressure that not everyone is able to bear. Now we are immersed in the transfer market and Carlo Ancelotti’s team is trying to make a great squad to play everything next season, they have already made signings like Jude Bellingham or Arda Güler.
With the arrival of Arda Güler at Real Madrid, the white team is overcrowded in the midfield. This means that the name of Dani Ceballos is on the starting ramp since he could enjoy few opportunities.
Real Madrid has the signing of Kylian Mbappé as a priority, but it is not certain that he will arrive. Because of this, they are already looking for an alternative and, according to the Daily Mail, Moussa Diaby, which is valued at 76 million euros, could be the alternative. The Frenchman has the interest of Premier League clubs.
Iván Fresneda is one of the revelation players of last season in LaLiga, which has attracted the attention of a large number of clubs that have been interested in incorporating this promising full-back into their squads. Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Arsenal and Borussia try to sign him.
Ferland Mendy is one of the players Real Madrid can cash in on this summer. The French player has the interest of several Premier League clubs, the white club would have valued Mendy at 60 million euros
Álvaro Odriozola has been with a foot and a half out of Real Madrid for several seasons. Carlo Ancelotti does not have the right-back at all and from the sports management they are working so that the Basque player packs his bags in this transfer market. There is talk that his next destination may be Real Sociedad.
