Manchester City has little to do in this transfer market, because their last season leaves little doubt about the English team’s squad, but even so they are linked to numerous movements these weeks. These are the latest news from the Manchester City transfer market:
The sports director of RB Leipzig, Max Erbel, has announced that there is no agreement with Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol: “There is no agreement, not even remotely an agreement,” Erbel told Sky Germany microphones. “A lot has been written and the latest information about Josko surprised us all. But as you can see, Josko is here, so it’s not true.”
“He didn’t do a health check, not that we know of. And I don’t think he did it behind our backs because he’s an upright professional. There’s definitely hope that Josko stays. We’re fighting for that. We’re not one to block or block anything. But we also have our ideas. We want to see them implemented. And if they don’t get implemented, Josko will stay with us.”
West Ham is close to winning the race for Carlos Borges, from Manchester City, with an offer of 16 million euros that would put other interested clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt back.
More news about the transfer market
As reported by the English press, Manchester City would continue to be interested in taking over the services of the Brazilian winger from FC Barcelona, Raphinha. From Barcelona they consider it non-transferable.
Finally Riyad Mahrez will play in Saudi Arabia next season, he will defend the colors of Al Hilal. City accept an offer of 35 million euros for the player
As reported by Fabrizio Romano, James Trafford has already passed medical tests with Burnley and will sign the contract with his new team. City saves a stipulated repurchase option at triple the amount for which they sold the player.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Manchester #City #Gvardiol #Raphinha #Mahrez
Leave a Reply