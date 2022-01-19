After a few very hectic days, the news of the transfer market at FC Barcelona has relaxed and practically everything goes through Ousmane Dembélé. Even so, in the Camp Nou offices there is a lot of work to do.
Let’s see some of the movements that have occurred in the last few hours.
For several weeks in England they have been pointing out that Tanguy Ndombélé has not finished convincing Antonio Conte and will end up leaving Tottenham. According to the newspaper L’Equipe his next destination could be in LaLiga Santander and he points to two teams, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid.
from the diary Sports world They point out that FC Barcelona could sign a defender in this winter market, preferably a player who can play both central and lateral. Some of the names that are being considered are Lisandro Martínez, Senesi, Tagliafico, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles or Alessi Romagnoli.
Gavi is being one of the best news for FC Barcelona this season and has quickly aroused the interest of more than one club. Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City or Liverpool are some of the clubs that have been interested in him, according to the newspaper Sport.
Sergiño Dest is not part of Xavi Hernández’s plans, but that doesn’t seem to be going to keep him away from the Camp Nou. His representative Michael Reschke in statements to RAN has denied the rumors that put the defender out of Barça in January: “Sergiño is happy at Barcelona, it’s a great club. That’s why his departure is quite unlikely at the moment”.
Andreas Christensen has not renewed his contract with Chelsea and will be released in June, which has sparked the interest of several teams. Barcelona is one of the most interested in the Danish, but according to Calciomercato competition has come out since Atlético de Madrid will also be following in the defender’s footsteps.
Ronald Araújo’s contract with FC Barcelona ends in 2023, and although the club’s intention is to start dealing with its renewal from February, the player is looking at the market with concern. As reported by the newspaper ACE, the fact that the club is interested in incorporating a central defender has put the player on alert who hopes that his work will be valued when it comes to renewing.
FC Barcelona does not know what to do with Dembélé. Once the striker refuses to renew, the questions about his future are many. According to the journalist José Álvarez in The Play Bar, one of the options being considered is an exchange between the French winger and Anthony Martial, who hardly has a leading role at Manchester United.
Even so, it seems unlikely since it is believed that Dembélé would already have an agreement with a team for the month of June and that exchange could spoil his plans. In addition, clubs like Sevilla or Juventus are also interested in Martial.
According to the newspaper Sport FC Barcelona is willing to save Dembélé’s file and for that they would be considering giving him the letter of freedom. However, Barcelona are not optimistic about this option and believe that the player is not going to accept it.
