??”BARÇA has proposed a SWAP to MANCHESTER UNITED between DEMBÉLÉ and MARTIAL”?? Pay attention to the information @10JoseAlvarez in #ElChiringuitoDeMega! pic.twitter.com/O0t9ZkmToz – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 18, 2022

Even so, it seems unlikely since it is believed that Dembélé would already have an agreement with a team for the month of June and that exchange could spoil his plans. In addition, clubs like Sevilla or Juventus are also interested in Martial.