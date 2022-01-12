? THE FIGURES OF SAMUEL UMTITI @JijantesFC

Salary reduction: 10%

Contract extension: 3 years

It will charge those of 18 months in 54

Salary margin is earned

The contract can be cut in 2023, forgiving 1 year the centralhttps://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL

– Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 10, 2022