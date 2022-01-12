FC Barcelona is moving in this winter market. After the signing of Ferrán Torres, who they have already managed to register, now the objective of the technical secretariat is to try to sign a 9. In addition, there are players who are still on the starting ramp.
Let’s see how the operations are both in signings and in departures at the Camp Nou.
Ousmane Dembélé focuses the current market on Barça. As reported from Sports worldIn Can Barça they still do not rule out that the Frenchman can renew his contract and the club has given an ultimatum to the player’s agents to make a pronouncement. However, Dembélé’s agents are in no hurry since they know that time is running in their favor. At the moment, the Dembélé case still does not advance.
FC Barcelona needs to find a left-back as a replacement for Jordi Alba, and from The beach bar They report that the club would have asked for Alejandro Grimaldo. The Spanish player was formed precisely in the Barça youth academy and currently plays for Benfica.
Neto wants to leave FC Barcelona, which would have already found him a replacement, Stole Dimitrievski. However, the current Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper has come up against these rumors: “Hearing things like this makes you feel happy and grateful because surely I have done something good because that is why they ask about me. I have no information and I would not directly want to know it. Because it can affect my day-to-day life. Barcelona sounds today, Atlético tomorrow but you have to be focused: train well, play well … but whatever has to come will come. Obviously anyone wants to improve and play in a big team but I’m very focused on Rayo, “explained the Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper in Passion for Rayo Radio.
FC Barcelona is interested in signing Oscar from Shanghai and Mundo Deportivo report that the Barça team would have already contacted the player’s agent to test him out. Even so, from the aforementioned media they add that their signing is not a priority and can wait.
Despite being a desperate measure, Umtiti’s downward renewal is undoubtedly one of Barcelona’s best news this week. The French center-back extended his link with the club until 2026 and, in addition, his salary was reduced by 10%, he will be paid deferred; In other words, they will pay you the same amount but in a longer time.
The renewal of Umtiti does not mean that it will enter into Xavi’s plans and the club is still looking for a central defender. The last to join the list of Lisandro Martínez, and according to reports from the newspaper Sport Barça would have already started the contacts to get the services of the Ajax player.
After the downward renewal of Umtiti, Barcelona has some room for maneuver and Xavi would have asked Laporta to reactivate the operation to sign Álvaro Morata. However, in Barcelona they are pessimistic since Juventus is not about to let the striker out in this market.
And if the operation for Icardi does not go ahead, Juve would already have a plan B. From Sky Sport They report that one possibility they are considering to let Morata out would be an exchange with Barcelona for Memphis Depay, whom they want on loan until the end of the season.
Isco’s name has been related to Barcelona up to three times but in 2013 he opted for Real Madrid. Now the man from Malaga has returned to the Barça orbit, and it is that according to the journalist Eduardo Inda reported in The beach bar, Xavi opened a call to Isco and would already have an agreement in principle to sign for the Barça team.
From England they point out that Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked his representative that, if things do not change at Manchester United, find him a team at the end of the season. According to the newspaper SportOne of those teams could be Barcelona given the good relationship between Laporta and Mendes: It is a name that Mendes will put on the Barça table where he can, they point out from the aforementioned media.
