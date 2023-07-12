One of the sets that will have to make the most movements, especially due to the urgent need to sell players after a large amount of economic spending last season on certain players. Today we will show you the latest news and rumors about Chelsea in the transfer market.
After all the rumors about the future of the North American player, finally whoever was at Chelsea last season will be an AC Milan player. Pulisic has arrived in the city of Milan to close his signing.
Chelsea wants to sell Aubameyang to a club in Saudi Arabia. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, the talks are continuing, although they are not advancing to the final stages. The Gabonese striker’s problem for European clubs is due to his high salary
Chelsea wants to take over the services of Moisés Caicedo, who has had a great season with Brighton and the club with which he has a contract until 2027. That is why Chelsea have had their eye on the Ecuadorian to include him in their ranks and thus rebuild the club.
Moisés Caicedo himself has spoken about the recent interest of the London team in taking over his services: “It’s a great and historic team and I couldn’t say no,” says the Mirror of Caicedo.
Enzo Fernández, Dybala’s teammate in the Argentine team and a Chelsea player has sent a message to his compatriot to come to the blue team: “I have sent a message to Paulo Dybala telling him to come to Chelsea” “I hope he comes and signs for Chelsea, we’ll see what happens”, he told ESPN Argentina.
The 20-year-old central defender from Chelsea will play on loan next season at Unión Berlin. The German team has already made it official.
