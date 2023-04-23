We start Sunday with the latest news from the transfer market: from the perfect definition of what the Asensio case has been, to the future of Kanté, going through Mahrez’s anger with Guardiola:
Bayern will not change their stance on Thomas Tuchel, whatever happens in the Bundesliga. With it, the summer transfer window will be planned to restart the project next season.
Bayern will be busy in the market. The main goal for next season’s squad management is to get a leading striker.
According to information from Mundo Deportivo, the ‘Urracas’ are following in the footsteps of the Brazilian soccer player from Barcelona. This interest would not be new, but it already existed before he left Leeds United last summer for 57 million euros plus eight in variables to land at the Camp Nou.
The Frenchman’s contract expires in the summer, although the blues they have the option to extend it. That option runs out in May, and if Boehly and company haven’t activated it by then, it will open the door for suitors.
Barcelona wants to offer Kante a two-year contract, although in no case can they offer him the salary he has in London, due to the financial problems the club is going through according to reports Mirror.
Mahrez? He’s grumpy at me when he’s not playing, all the time. He makes me notice when he is grumpy. I am very happy for Riyadh, he loves to play football, he has given a lot for this club and I hope in the future, said the Spanish coach at the press conference after the FA Cup semi-finals.
The signing of Mac Allister by a great of the Premier is still hot. Fabrizio Romano informs that both Manchester United and Liverpool remain on the lookout, in the struggle to win the Argentine (24 years old), current world champion. According to Romano, negotiations will take place soon.
”Barça did not score against Girona or Getafe and they have sent me messages. ‘Where are you, Luuk? We needed you to win!’ It’s still pretty for a striker. But what are we going to do to him!” said the former Barcelona soccer player.
Spalleti’s team is aware of the interest of several greats in Europe for the Nigerian forward and does not look badly on selling him for the amount he is asking for: 100 million euros. According toIl Corriere dello SportTammy Abraham is a strong candidate to fill the void that Osimhen would leave in his lead.
The renewal of the Utrerano seems to be carried out when the season ends. Dani has earned the contract extension on the pitch thanks to his attitude coming off the bench. His great performances have made the Valdebebas offices think that he is a key player to continue with the project for the future.
”Lamine Yamal has tremendous skills. He can mark an era in this club. We are not afraid to call him, since he can help us despite being 15 years old. He has a lot of personality and talent,” Xavi said at the press conference before the match against Atlético de Madrid about the footballer born in 2007.
“The Bernabéu likes the good guys. The renewal of Asensio would be great news for both parties. If Madrid have to go to the market to cover their gap, it will cost them a lot of money and it would not match their benefits. Having said that, they were wrong in his day when he gave the president of Real Madrid a pulse to ask for more pasta or force his departure. He saw that outside Madrid it is very cold. As he is very good, he has tried and it has worked out for him,” said the journalist from Cadena SER .
