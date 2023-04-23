Bayern will not change their stance on Thomas Tuchel, no matter what happens in the Bundesliga. Summer transfer window will be planned with him in order to re-start the project next season. 🔴 #FCBayern

Bayern will be busy on the market. New striker, main priority. pic.twitter.com/IBXjeujVl7

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2023