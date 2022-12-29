come back today The league. And all in the middle of the storm produced by the winter transfer market that could leave more than one great news in Iberian lands. From London they await with expectation the resolution of the case joao felix. In our neighboring country, Portugalit’s the name of Enzo Fernandez the one that is on everyone’s lips. This and much more, in the information that we bring you from 90min:
The Arsenal F.C.who has been in suspense all autumn due to the possible incorporation of the Ukrainian pearl, would have put on the table an offer of 65 million euros… rejected by the Shakhtar! In Donetsk they are convinced that they have a star on their hands and they want much more for it.
The Argentinian midfielder had his world explosion in the World Cup and, right now, he is one of the most coveted assets on the market. Chelsea would have put on the table an offer of 119 million euros (some stratospheric numbers for the modest Portuguese league) and from the Benfica They are entrusted to the midfielder not seeing the Blues as an attractive destination (8th in Premier) and agrees to a high renewal.
However, if it is not now, from Lisbon they are aware that it will be very difficult to retain the crack of San Martin in summer.
The Brazilian with a Portuguese passport who arrived last year at the Atletico Madrid and was ceded to CD Mirandesreturns on loan to his native country to play for the Sao Paulo. Of course, there is a purchase option and, if he performs well in the Brazilian league, the chances of him staying are quite high. With Atleti he never made his debut in an official match and the player himself has declared that in Spain he could not show the best version of himself.
If everything follows its course, it is quite likely that the French international will leave for the country where he was born, Italy. To the offer that we brought you yesterday about the Inter de Milan has been added that of his eternal rival, the AC Milan.
That João Félix has played little at Atleti is no secret. The difficult situation of the player can go through a transfer of absolute madness: a mid-season loan to Arsenal. The numbers that would be talking about are astronomical and the Gunners they would only be weighing such figures at the express request of the technician Mikel Arteta.
The Ivorian defender has played very few minutes so far with the FC Barcelona. However, a solution for his case could come from England: according to the Barcelona newspaper Sportthe tottenham hotspur would have put on the table an offer of 15 million euros. Said figure would be of great help at Barça to cover renovations such as those of the youngsters Gavi, Bucket Y Araujo.
The Austrian defender of Serbian origin would be a great reinforcement for a Sevilla F.C. in relegation places. The defender, with almost a decade and a half of experience behind him, could be one of the solutions he needs Sampaoli like water in May
Cody Gakpobrand new player of the Liverpool F.C.confirmed what was rumored after his surprise signing by the networks: his compatriot and Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk was one of the key pieces that made him opt for the team led by jurgen klopp above the Manchester Utd.
The defender from Extremadura, who belonged to the squad citizen between 2019 and 2022 (one season on loan to Real Valladolid and two to sporting lisbon who finally acquired it), could return to City for an amount slightly less than that offered to the rest of the clubs, according to the Portuguese sports newspaper to ball.
After his fleeting and unsuccessful steps through Lenses Y Stade Rennes (league 1) Y Nottingham Forest (Premier League), the defender will try his luck in Sevillethus entering those of nervion in the winter market. He arrives on loan from England for a total of 12 million euros. The option to buy, not mandatory.
