We start the week with the latest news on the transfer market: from the future of Ansu Fati, to the latest conversations between Chelsea and Pochettino, including Allegri’s future at Juventus.
FC Barcelona needs to sell to be able to bring in reinforcements in the summer, but it needs a good sale. Ansu Fati’s performance this season has been very weak, he hardly counts for Xavi in games, and he could also be the right player to leave a good sum of money at Can Barça with his departure. According to Sport, Jorge Mendes has assured Barcelona that an offer of 70 million euros will come for the player.
Leeds was one of the teams that made waves in the Premier League a couple of seasons ago, but the sale of their big stars and the not so good signings leave them in a very compromised situation. Leeds are looking at relegation in the eye right now and there is tension among the fans, since not even the signing of Javi Gracia stops the fall. Of course, from the club they assume their guilt and work to get out of the situation.
The 2022/23 season will be erased from Chelsea’s memory as it ends, since not even with two coach changes and a million in transfers have they been able to redress the situation. Of course, next year it looks better and they are already trying to close the signing of Pochettino for the blue bench.
As reported Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta’s team is already clear about who will leave in the summer to make room for themselves in the squad. The Gunners want to have a good campaign in the Champions League next season and Balogun, Xhaka and Tierney are the discards of the club. This is because they want to sign two reinforcements for the midfield, Mason Mount and Declan Rice, and they need to make some cash.
Reported Pablo Pinto in the Chain Being that FC Barcelona continues to insist on the signing of Carrasco. For Xavi, he is an important player in his planning and the lack of money has led them to offer an exchange of Ferrán Torres-Carrasco cards.
According to Fabrizio Romano, it is a matter of moments that the new signing of Brighton becomes official. Joao Pedro will arrive from Watford for around 30 million euros and will do so on July 1.
In a market in which quite erratic movements of coaches have been seen, Juventus is committed to not making much noise and following its roadmap. As the CFO of the team commented to DAZN, “Allegri signed a 4-year contract and we are not even halfway there, it is quite obvious that he will be our coach next season.”
The Liverpool manager is one of the most sought after by the English press as he always leaves interesting statements, and this time he was asked about the situation at Chelsea: “I’m a little sorry but at the same time I’m glad, because it shows that I don’t you can sign like crazy and hope it works. You can’t have two dressing rooms, you have to create relationships.”
Lukaku’s good form after the World Cup in Qatar fuels conversations about his future once again, and in this case the CEO of Inter commented the following: “Lukaku’s future? He loves Milan and he loves Inter, but He’s a Chelsea player at the moment. We’ll talk about this with the manager and the club, but it’s crucial that he loves Inter.”
“It’s going to be an interesting summer, I’m telling you.” Thus summarized in Movistar LaLiga Mateu Alemany, Barça’s director of football, what is coming to the Barça club shortly with a view to the transfer market.
