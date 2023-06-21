The transfer market has been monopolized by the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League, two leagues that have been looking for reinforcements non-stop and with very interesting figures, but the Serie A teams have been working for several weeks to close other signings. These are the latest news from the Serie A transfer market:
Breaking news in Serie A. As reported by David Ornstein in The Athletic, Newcastle is very close to finalizing the signing of Sandro Tonali. The Italian midfielder is one of Eddie Howe’s main targets and would become one of the signings of the summer. The figures that are being talked about could be around 70 million euros.
With the medical tests already passed, the Roman team made the signing of N’Dicka official this morning. The player arrives with a long-term contract, five seasons, and at zero cost for Roma since he became a free agent at the end of this season.
Napoli have found a pearl in striker Victor Osimhen and are reluctant to sell their player, but have already put a price on him in case someone decides to test the team. The figure that Napoli is looking for in exchange for the player is about 150 million euros, a very high figure but one that fits with the difficulties that the team puts up for the sale of its players.
Mateo Retegui has become an important target for several European teams this season, and after the initial interest from Inter Milan, it seems that Fiorentina is the club closest to signing the attacker. At the moment there is nothing confirmed, but the signing could be closed in the coming weeks.
Despite the fact that the information about the possible interest of Juventus in getting Lucas Vázquez was quickly silenced, La Gazzetta dello Sport He now insists that the Turin team is looking for a reinforcement in the white club. According to his information, both Álvaro Odriozola and Lucas Vázquez are on Juve’s agenda.
Although Justin Kluivert has been playing for Valencia this season, the player still belongs to Roma, who seem not to be happy with his performance and could give him a permanent departure this summer. According to Fabrizio Romanothe Italians have reached an agreement with Bournemouth to sell the player for 9.5 million euros plus another in variables.
Samuel Umtiti’s stage at FC Barcelona was affected by the injuries he suffered at the end, but for a couple of seasons he was one of the best central defenders in the world. The now Lecce player has once again had a great season and now Inter Milan is looking at the Frenchman to replace the departure of Milan Skriniar.
José Mourinho is happy with Diego Llorente’s performance and as progress was made a few days ago, the Italians are negotiating with Leeds to get him permanently. At the moment the amounts are unknown, but the negotiations are on the right track and the operation could be closed soon.
The Neapolitan team has become a machine for creating central defenders, and after the departures of Koulibaly and Kim-min Jae, Corriere dello Sport indicates that Kevin Danso will be the next center-back for Napoli. The Austrian has become one of the best players in Ligue 1 at Lens and Napoli have chosen him as a substitute for the South Korean.
Juventus and Olympique de Marseille have closed the agreement for the transfer of Milik to the Italian team. The Pole has already played on loan this season in Turin and has convinced enough to pay 6 million plus one in variables to the French.
