From the club they do not want to force the machine one bit with the recovery of the young Turkish footballer. They do not need your services as if it were a life or death situation and they prioritize your recovery in the best possible way. It is estimated that he will still be a month away from the playing fields. At the moment his recovery is going from strength to strength.
The latest information from L’Equipe He asserts that Real Madrid will not make any move to sign Kylian Mbappé until he makes it public that he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain. Then, and only then, he could offer an offer that would be around 180 million euros. He even he would be able to raise the bid up to 200 ‘kilos’. But he needs that public gesture from the Bondy footballer.
In recent days, a lot of information has come from England and Germany about a supposed interest from several European greats in Tchouaméni, but Real Madrid is blunt. It will not come out under any circumstances. This season Ancelotti has prepared a ”key role” for him.
The club has issued a statement to ensure that Florentino Pérez will continue as president: ”Faced with some rumor that appeared on some social networks stating that president Florentino Pérez was supposedly considering leaving the presidency of the club, Real Madrid CF would like to state the following:
-That these rumors are flatly false and obey some interests that have nothing to do with reality.
-And that at the next General Assembly of Real Madrid Representative Partners there will be no item on the agenda in which the name of Real Madrid City is discussed.” says the official statement.
The Real Madrid youth squad player will play next season at Almería. The club will receive 8 million euros in exchange and keeps 50% of its rights as it has been doing in all operations with its promises.
