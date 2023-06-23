The current winner of the Premier League and Champions League, Manchester City, is one of the best squads on the old continent. The citizen team is an entity that always brings movements that give people talk in the transfer markets. Therefore, today from 90min, we bring you the latest news and rumors of the Manchester City transfer market.
To continuation the last news and rumors of the Manchester City in the market of signings:
Real Madrid, with the signing of Bellingham, has an overcrowding in the midfield, which means that Valverde’s future in the Merengue team is up in the air. The Uruguayan has called the interest of clubs in England after the great season last season, one of those clubs is Manchester City.
After Gundogan goes to sign for FC Barcelona, Manchester City has already searched for his replacement. As reported by the Daily SportMateo Kovacic will be a player of the club trained by Pep Guardiola for 30 million euros
Like many players, Bernardo Silva has been wanted by Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese player would not want to go to the Saudi Pro League and would like to continue playing at the first level in Europe.
After signing Kovacic, Manchester City is still looking for players to improve the squad for next season. They have set their sights on Gvardiol and according to Fabrizio Romano, the English club would have accelerated negotiations to close the transfer as soon as possible.
Manchester City have gotten into Arsenal’s plans to sign Declan Rice. Pep Guardiola’s men would have prepared an offer of 90 million euros for the West Ham player.
