From the offices of FC Barcelona, with the league title practically under their arms, they are already working towards next season so that now, once and for all, they can make a squad to the taste of the coach, Xavi Hernández, and thus be able to compete all possible titles. There are many names that have sounded to reach the Blaugrana team. For this reason, today from 90min we leave you with the latest news and rumors of the FC Barcelona transfer market for the next season.
Here all the news of signings of the FC Barcelona:
FC Barcelona is already working on looking for a new center forward to have a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who will be the starter for next year, but he is the only “9” in the current squad. According to information from Sport, Xavi Hernández would have accepted the incorporation of this 18-year-old Brazilian player.
According to information from Sports worldFC Barcelona, which wants to improve the defensive zone for next season and is looking for a right-back, would have chosen Mazraoui to land in Barcelona.
The Catalan team is very attentive to the arrival of Vitor Roque, but according to reports Sport so would the 17-year-old Brazilian, Kaua Elias. This player has not only caught the attention of Barça, but also of big European clubs.
inform Sport that FC Barcelona would have closed the signing of Fabricio Díaz for La Masía for an amount of 8 million euros, from Liverpool of Uruguay.
Whoever arrived at the Blaugrana team this summer has put in good performances in the FC Barcelona shirt and according to reports in the Italian press, Juventus would have been interested in incorporating the former AC Milan player and current culé player.
After Gavi renewed with FC Barcelona and since LaLiga dismissed said renewal, doubts have been raised about Gavi’s future, clubs like Chelsea or Bayern Munich have taken an interest in the situation of the young midfielder but according to information from SportGavi would have informed Xavi Hernández that he will not leave the team in June.
FC Barcelona is still searching for a center forward to fill the role of substitute for Lewandowski, who is the bet for next season. One of the names that sounds is that of Firmino, who would arrive free at the end of his contract with Liverpool, which would be seen favorably given the financial circumstances of the club. Reports Footballinside247.
