Real Madrid is still in the fight for the Champions League and LaLiga, and shows that it is one of the best teams in the world, but if it wants to stay there, it must strengthen several areas.
We are going to review the rumors and transfer news that surround Real Madrid.
The former Norwegian player Fjortoft, very close to the Haaland family, has denied that the Dortmund footballer has reached an agreement with City and has assured that Real Madrid is one of the favorites to sign the player.
The 22-year-old Chelsea right-back is one of Ancelotti’s big bets and Real Madrid is willing to pay a high amount to shield a position that the team has needed to shore up for a long time.
Chelsea’s German central defender has not renewed with the club and will go free at the end of the season. One of the clubs that are most interested is Real Madrid, which wants a third central defender to compete for ownership with Alaba and Militao, and even for all three to play, with Alaba in the left lane.
The RB Leipzig player has been one of the sensations in the Bundesliga which has aroused the interest of big teams like Inter, Bayern Munich and PSG. Real Madrid has joined the interest in a footballer whose contract ends in 2024, so the operation would not be cheap.
