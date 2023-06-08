FC Barcelona is close to turning around one of the worst situations the club has been in in recent years. After the departure of Messi, the project had neither head nor tail but the arrival of Xavi has completely changed the landscape and La Liga achieved is the first fruit of the new FC Barcelona. Now they plan how to meet the FPF and also reinforce the weakest positions in the team.
In order to comply with the established salary limits, it is almost certain that FC Barcelona will have to assume some more gear after those of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. At the moment no exit has been specified, but the club would have put three players in the showcase in search of an offer. The problem is that both Kessie, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres are happy at the club and it seems difficult for them to leave, taking into account that they still have a contract until 2026 in the case of Kessie and 2027 for Ansu and Ferran.
The first thing that FC Barcelona has tied for next season is a defensive reinforcement. It seems that Eric García is not convincing in the central position and the club has signed inigo martinez to have up to 4 top-level central defenders in the squad.
As they point from Sportthe possible signing of Bernardo Silva For Barcelona it looks more and more complicated and finally it seems that PSG will take over the Portuguese if he leaves City. He is a key player in Guardiola’s team but Bernardo could communicate his desire to leave the team after the Champions League final.
The one who could come to the club from Manchester City is Ilkay Gundogan. According to Sports world the German player is willing to sign with FC Barcelona and his signing is more affordable for the Catalan club, since his contract ends this summer and he would arrive as a free agent.
The arrival of Gundogan is not enough for Xavi, since after the departure of Busquets he considers that the team needs two new midfielders, one of them a pivot to replace the ex-captain, as he commented in Movistar.
Finally, a position that Barcelona has been trying to solve for a couple of seasons is that of the right back. Despite the fact that Koundé has had a good season in that position, he wants to play as a central defender and he lacks a bottom line in that position, so the club dreams of the arrival of joao cancel this summer. The Portuguese was not happy at Manchester City and in his loan to Bayern Munich he has not made the German board fall in love either, so he will look for another outlet in this market.
