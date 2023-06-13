He FC Barcelona They are still celebrating the two titles won in a season that, despite being bizarre in certain aspects, has closed negatively in terms of balance and titles. But not everything is sewing and singing, especially since the next football season is about to start and there are many tasks to execute to finally armor the team completely.
Xavi Hernandez already asked Joan Laporta and mateu alemany, those in charge of putting up the money and carrying out the signings, that certain positions must be repowered and even doubled (minimum two players per position) and thus be able to compete at the highest level that Barça requires. Next, we review some names that the Blaugrana team would have in mind, as well as some casualties.
One of the exits that emotionally touched the culés without a doubt was that of Aubameyang to Chelsea. In such a way, that now they are looking to sign him at a low cost so that he is Lewandowski’s substitute in the immediate future, while other talents are cooked for the medium and long term. However, the latest reports indicate that this option would be practically ruled out.
The signing of Ilkay Gundogan by Barça is one of the most relevant topics that exists today in the rumors of the transfer market. According to some strong people close to Barcelona, they would already have a verbal pre-agreement and everything agreed for him to become a culé, but other reports from the English media confirm that Manchester City would be pressing to renew him and that they finally remain a ‘Citizen’.
For FC Barcelona to position itself in the transfer market, it has to get out of players and create a gap in the salary scale. One of the players who still has a market is Ansu Fati, who despite his irregularity and injuries, his youth and ability generate some interest in other big teams. However, the young striker has already made it clear by active and passive that he does not want to leave the club, even when his representative, Jorge Mendes, insists on his departure.
Another of those on Barça’s list is the Moroccan pivot, who stood out in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for his great performance. The club already knows its price (20-30 million) and will seek to lower it, however, the midfielder is already beginning to get impatient and wants to define his future as soon as possible, which leaves Barcelona in a somewhat uncomfortable situation because they cannot function in the times available, as now tries.
One of those targeted to strengthen the striker’s position at FC Barcelona is the Brazilian Vitor Roque. He would already be all agreed and planned with the player and his environment, but he still has a lot to work on with his club and the claims he has for the transfer. The number is quite high and the Barça executives are looking to lower the price, but if they fail to achieve it, they would have already asked the Brazilian to wait another year to finally get it for a better price in 2024.
