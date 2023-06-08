The transfer market is in full swing and Atlético de Madrid is in the spotlight. With players leaving the club and others coming, the future of the team is at stake. Discover the news and speculations in this exciting period of transfers.
Atlético de Madrid is immersed in a period of movements and strategic decisions for the next season. Among the most outstanding novelties, the departure of several key players who have left their mark on the team is confirmed. Yannick Carrasco, Álvaro Morata, Thomas Lemar and Kondogbia are on the list of imminent departures, with destinations including Barcelona, Milan, Juventus and Turkish clubs respectively. In addition, Joao Félix is looking for a new team for next year, with the Premier League as the main interested party in signing him.
As for possible arrivals, Atlético de Madrid is evaluating different options to strengthen its squad for next season. Ez Abde, Jordi Alba, Leandro Paredes, Dusan Vlahovic and Marcus Thuram are the names that have emerged in the rumors and that could join the rojiblanco team.
Ez Abde, a player who is currently on loan at Osasuna, could return to Barça to contribute his talent in midfield. Jordi Alba, Barcelona’s experienced left-back, has aroused the interest of the Madrid club as an option to reinforce the defense. Leandro Paredes, Argentine midfielder for Juve, is also on the list of possible additions to strengthen the midfield.
In the line of attack, Dusan Vlahovic, a young Serbian striker for Juventus, has captured the attention of Atlético de Madrid with his remarkable performance in Serie A. On the other hand, Marcus Thuram, a skilful winger for Borussia Mönchengladbach, is another of the names that have been linked to the rojiblanco team to provide imbalance and goals on the offensive front.
