This is the last hour in transfer question winter in the Atlético de Madrid:
Trippier’s move to Newcastle seems only a matter of days. To replace the English, Atlético de Madrid has taken a serious interest in Nelson Semedo, according to the daily Marca. The Portuguese celebrates his second season at Wolverhampton, where he arrived from Barcelona
Felipe signed for three seasons when he arrived from Porto. The Brazilian center-back has performed well at Atlético de Madrid and was an important piece in the league last year. When his contract expires in June, everything indicates that he will return to his country. According to Mundo Deportivo, the two teams most interested in him are Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro
Another who is reaching the end of his stage at Atlético de Madrid is Luis Suárez. The Uruguayan has been substituted many times in recent matches and it seems that he will not extend his contract with the club. His future is in MLS, at Beckham’s Inter Miami. This is stated by the Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport
The numbers of Trippier’s transfer to Newcastle are becoming clearer. The winger will no longer play today against Rayo Majadahonda, he will say goodbye to his teammates and will arrive at the magpies, leaving 15 million in the rojiblanco club. It is the first signing of the Arab owners of Newcastle.
In addition to Semedo and the dream of signing Azpilicueta from Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid have two other players in their sights to replace Trippier. The Ace indicates that Mukiele, who ends his contract with RB Leipzig in 2023, and Sidibé, a Monaco player, are also of interest to the club.
