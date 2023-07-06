Juventus is one of the great clubs in Europe and, consequently, in Serie A. They may not be going through their best moment right now, but they are still a club to keep in mind. Now, like the rest of the clubs, they are looking for new players in the transfer market to improve the squad for the next season.
Therefore, today we show you the latest news and rumors of the Juventus transfer market.
With the departure of Di María to Benfica, Juventus is looking for a player for the wing and the Italians have looked at Luiz Henrique, a Real Betis player to reinforce that position. The Brazilian had a great season with the Sevillian team last season.
Juventus have not only noticed the Brazilian from Real Betis, they also like the player profile that Rodri is. The young player has had a great season with the Sevillians and now he is with the U-21 team.
Juventus is going through a period of reconstruction, and the name of Nahuel Molina is one of those that the Vecchia Signora wants to carry out this restoration.
La Vechia Signora wants to reinforce the positions of the defense and according to CalcioMercato reports they would have noticed the Real Sociedad defender, Robin Le Normand. The people from San Sebastián refer to the player’s termination clause, which amounts to 40 million euros
The Turin team wants to strengthen itself with a midfielder in this transfer market, and one of the most liked names on the board is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, a Lazio player.
