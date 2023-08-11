Ligue 1 is still looking for the formula to become the best European league, and the purchasing power of some of its clubs play a very important role in this. The Mbappé plot has once again been the protagonist in the still present transfer market. New stars to the competition.
Today we will inform you with the latest news and rumors of the transfer market in the French league championship
As reported by the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, both Neymar and Paris Saint Germain continue to meet to separate their paths as soon as possible. There have been no changes compared to last week: Neymar wants to leave and the Parisian club wants him to leave.
Castello Lukeba has signed a five-year contract with RB Leipzig. He has a contract until the 2028 season, the player arrives as a replacement for Josko Gvardiol. He arrives for a price of 30 million euros plus five in bonus.
The Monaco team is about to take over the services of the Juventus player, Zakaria, this transfer agreement would be closed for around 20 million euros, according to the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano.
Mo Daramy becomes a new Reims player, he has already arrived in the French city with his agent to complete the transfer. The transfer closes at 17 million euros, the most expensive purchase in the history of the French club.
As reported by RMC, the French player has passed the medical examination and everything would be in order, the only thing missing would be the signature to finalize the signing. The player traveled to Paris while FC Barcelona played the Gamper.
