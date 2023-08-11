Excl: Denis Zakaria to AS Monaco, here we go! Agreement in place with Juventus for €20m fixed fee plus important sell on clause 🚨⚪️🔴 #ASMonaco

Agreement sealed also with Zakaria on personal terms, now on his way to the medical tests.

Juve have huge percentage on future sale. pic.twitter.com/Zg3QJ3CRPm

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2023