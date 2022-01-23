These are the latest news and rumors of the winter transfer market as of January 23. From the arrival of Ndombélé in Paris to the restart of Dele Alli’s career.
The player is performing better than many expected and Valencia wants to take over his property. You will only have to pay Getafe €4M.
Dele has gone from being a key player in the Spurs, to being a supporting actor. Its value has been greatly devalued and the magpies are after it. A call from Trippier would have convinced the player to restart their career from there.
Rafinha and Sergio Rico have already left, but PSG have to see how they get rid of: Abou Diallo, Thilo Kehrer, Layvin Kurzawa, Colin Dagba, Leandro Paredes and Mauro Icardi. The last two, who are the ones with the most posters, are reluctant to leave Paris, but from the board of directors of the Parisian team they know that they must release salary mass.
He is one of the players named to break in this winter market. He wants to leave Manchester and Sevilla and Juventus are the most popular to get his services. Juve would like a loan of the player until 2023.
The player has been training with Ajax in recent times and is ready to return. According to the information, he would sign for Bentford in the coming days. He has had offers from England, Germany and Holland.
Despite the recent elimination in the Carabao Cup, everyone in London fully trusts Arteta. Contract ends in 2023 (same year as Guardiola) and from the Arsenal board they just want him not to end up at Manchester City. They would offer him a €6M contract.
Nobody knows if he will renew or not, but the Netherlands has already let him know that they want him to be their coach. In addition Guardiola has never hidden his desire to take over a position as national coach when he finished his time with clubs.
The player knows that the interest exists, but they have not yet made an official offer for him. The player would be willing to leave Ajax and compete for a position at left back with Jordi Alba.
Riqui Puig, Neto, Lenglet, Mingueza and Balde are the ones mentioned. From the culé board they think that they are not players that Xavi is going to count on a lot and if an offer came that would release salary mass, the club would have no problem letting them out.
The player wants to join PSG and Spurs would have no objection to his departure. The only condition they ask for is that the Parisian team be responsible for 100% of the player’s record.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #markets #Guardiola #Ndombélé #Dele #Alli #Hugo #Duro
