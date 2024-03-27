With the national team break just over, the transfer market continues to be a great attraction for any football fan. Although it is currently closed, rumors often appear about possible signings that could be carried out once it opens, in this case in the summer, and although many of these operations may not end in anything, in the world of football it is never You know, and we will have to be attentive to what happens in these months.
Next, we leave you with the latest news and rumors in the world of football related to the transfer market:
More news about the transfer market
After the interest of different teams in Europe in acquiring the Spanish midfielder in the next market, the Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus would have joined the fight, looking for a player to accompany Locatelli in the center of the field, given the absence of players of this profile for different reasons.
The Italian attacker has been gradually recovering his level after a serious injury that kept him off the playing field for several months. Now, Liverpool would be interested in signing the 26-year-old player in the next market, and his transfer figure should be around 40 or 45 million euros.
The young PSV winger is performing at a good level this season, and his ability to excel has not gone unnoticed by European teams. Manchester City and Liverpool would be monitoring the Belgian player, although the operation would not be cheap, since the Dutch team values him at around 50-60 million euros.
The defender is one of the pleasant surprises for Thiago Motta's Bologna, which is fourth in the Serie A standings, in a spectacular season for the Italians. The player has a contract until 2026, so we will see if Atlético de Madrid can finally carry out this operation.
Recently called up to the England National Team after his great season, The Mirror He comments that Pep Guardiola would like to sign the young 21-year-old central defender for next season, who is one of the great revelations of the Premier League. However, it does not seem that Everton are going to make it easy, with a contract until 2027 and a price of around 60 million euros.
After being away from the playing field for a long time, the 28-year-old Brentford striker is once again showing his best level, and it seems that it may be time to make the jump to a big team. Many clubs are following him, and Manchester United would see him favorably for their forward, although a good financial outlay will be necessary to be able to acquire the Englishman's services.
The young international defender with the Spanish U-21 National Team, and who currently plays for Roma, would have aroused the interest of Atalanta, who would welcome his signing for the future, so we will see if this interesting thing ends up taking place. operation.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Zubimendi #Chiesa #Bakayoko
Leave a Reply