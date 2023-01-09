These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market as of January 9. From the controversy in France with Zidane to the news of Joao Felix:
“I say it directly. Mourinho may be the new coach of the Brazilian team. This is news. He has also proposed me to be his assistant,” said Carlos Alberto, legend of the team.
“I have been in Germany for seven years, I have won everything with the club. I’m not against discovering a new project. Maybe now is the time. Why not discover a new country, a new culture? But the sporting project must be interesting,” said the Frenchman in November, although the Bayern board of directors hopes to retain him.
At the moment the negotiations between Kanté and Chelsea are still going nowhere. Right now the player is free to negotiate with the team he considers.
“I always thought that Messi was better than Ronaldo, but after training with Ronaldo, I realized that he was right.” Everything indicates that he will have to leave the club to make room for the Portuguese star.
”Martial can’t cope with the load of many matches right now. Therefore, we are looking for another striker. It’s not that we don’t have him, but it’s such a high physical load right now that he can’t play a 90-minute game every three days. So I have to deal with it with him,” Ten Hag said.
Guardiola has a wish to finish propping up his dream team. Declan Rice likes a lot and Manchester City would be preparing a great offer where Kalvin Phillips would enter to reduce his price. West Ham will not make things easy.
At the moment, there has been no movement, despite the interest of different teams to sign those players who have the possibility of choosing a change of scenery. Ceballos, Hazard, Mariano, Odriozola…” As reported by Jose Félix Díaz.
“Unless you (to the journalists) say otherwise, his destiny continues to be Atlético de Madrid. He is an Atlético de Madrid player, he has a long contract. As far as I know, no one has come to buy him. In life, no “Nothing is impossible. He’s an Atlético player, it’s normal for him to stay. Simeone is a great coach, he’s ideal for Atlético de Madrid. We’ll be with him here until he decides.”
“If Zidane tried to contact me? Of course not, I wouldn’t even have picked up the phone. To tell him to look for another club? Make a special program for him to find a club or a selection,” Le Gret said about the French technician
“Zidane is France, you have to respect the legend,” said Kylian Mbappé when Le Graët’s statements came out. There is a very big controversy in France, many people are in favor of ZZ.
