The day before yesterday, Fabrizio Romano announced that the fight was between Juventus and Inter de Mila, who offered a similar package, around 40 million euros.

Yesterday, SkySports announced that the Nerazzurri have withdrawn from the bid for Lukaku.

Wish all the luck in the world to @real Madrid for the 23/24 season. Very grateful to all madridistas for the unconditional support they show us daily. See you again soon😊 It is always a privilege to belong to Real Madrid. #Go Madrid pic.twitter.com/xwK6XCuT6Q — Jesus Vallejo (@JesusVallejo) July 15, 2023

The Brazilian has advanced his signing with Al Ittifaq and the agreement between player and club is already closed. Liverpool may lose two of its mainstays of the last decade if the departure of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson is confirmed.

Although Fabrizio Romano points to another name to fill the United bench, the Japanese Zion Suzuki.

At the moment there are no talks between the Urawa Reds and United. Ten Hag wants to finish Onana’s transfer first.

Five million more variables and the transfer of Pablo Torre to Girona will take Romeu to Barcelona. Girona wanted Nico on loan, but Xavi wants to see him and he will do the preseason with the Barça team.

The Arsenal family continues to grow ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VovE3Zt24J — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 14, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City have now Benjamin Pavard on top of their list as new right back. 🚨🔵 #MCFC Pavard is Man City’s priority in case Kyle Walker will join Bayern, deal advanced on player side but not completed yet. Bayern and City will discuss Walker and Pavard. pic.twitter.com/Fdkrk5YqpI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2023