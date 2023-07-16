We start Sunday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from the possible trade between Bayern Munich and Manchester City for Walker and Pavard, to Chelsea’s agreement with one of the greatest pearls of European football…
Romelu Lukaku has completed his loan at Inter Milan and with it his subsequent return to Chelsea. The blue team does not have the Belgian international for next season and was waiting for offers.
The day before yesterday, Fabrizio Romano announced that the fight was between Juventus and Inter de Mila, who offered a similar package, around 40 million euros.
Yesterday, SkySports announced that the Nerazzurri have withdrawn from the bid for Lukaku.
After not having played a leading role in recent seasons at Real Madrid, Vallejo returns to Granada to be able to play a few minutes.
The Liverpool midfielder will not go to Germany with his teammates to prepare for the preseason with the reds, confirms Fabrizio Romano.
The Brazilian has advanced his signing with Al Ittifaq and the agreement between player and club is already closed. Liverpool may lose two of its mainstays of the last decade if the departure of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson is confirmed.
After the departure of David de Gea from Manchester United, the Mancunian team is looking for a goalkeeper. Andre Onana, Inter de Mian goalkeeper is the favorite to take ownership of the red devils.
Although Fabrizio Romano points to another name to fill the United bench, the Japanese Zion Suzuki.
At the moment there are no talks between the Urawa Reds and United. Ten Hag wants to finish Onana’s transfer first.
The FC Barcelona squad player Oriol Romeu will return to the Catalan capital. Carrusel Deportivo of Cadena Ser informs that the agreement between Girona and Barça is already closed.
Five million more variables and the transfer of Pablo Torre to Girona will take Romeu to Barcelona. Girona wanted Nico on loan, but Xavi wants to see him and he will do the preseason with the Barça team.
The German team incorporates the Belgian striker from Lens, one of the revelations of last season in Ligue 1. Leipzig pays 38 million euros plus variables and finds a replacement for Nkunku, transferred to Chelsea.
The group led by Mikel Arteta has made official the incorporation of the promising Dutch defender from Ajax. With this incorporation, his defense takes a great leap in quality, he is a footballer who comes to be a starter from minute 1.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola would want the French right-back to replace Walker. Manchester City and Bayern will meet to discuss the transfer.
According to Simon Phillips, the London team and the young French talent would be very close to reaching an agreement. Once the conditions have been agreed, Chelsea will send an offer to Olympique de Lyon.
According to talkSPORT, at Anfield they would be interested in the incorporation of the Ecuadorian midfielder in case Fabinho and Henderson’s departures to Saudi Arabia are confirmed. Mauricio Pochettino also wants it for his project. Brighton asks for more than 100 million euros.
