The frenzy of the transfer market is unleashed with force, between speculations and negotiations that keep fans in suspense. From potential star moves to team strategies to strengthen their rosters, here we unravel the latest hottest rumors:
Amid the uncertainty about Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid is evaluating alternatives, including the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus. With an outstanding performance at Arsenal, the whites are considering signing him, although the operation will not be easy due to his contract valid until 2027 and a valuation of approximately €75 million, according to reports Central defense. The newspaper ACE He also reported at the time that Madrid was interested in the Brazilian.
Gavi’s injury opens the door for FC Barcelona to sign a replacement. LaLiga gave the green light, and the club must decide whether to reinforce the midfield with Giovani Lo Celso or advance the arrival of Brazilian Vitor Roque, according to Sports world.
Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is of interest to Chelsea and Newcastle United. Although Manchester United are also following him, Todibo could be a coveted piece in the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano in CaughtOffside.
Manchester United are looking to strengthen their defense and have set their sights on Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand. The Spanish center back, with a clause between €50M and €60M, is presented as a solid option for the Red Devils, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Juventus is working on the renewal of Dusan Vlahovic, coveted by clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United. The Premier League joins the fight for the striker, while Juventus tries to ensure his continuity.
