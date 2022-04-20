These are the news and rumors about transfers with which we have woken up today, Wednesday:
Milan is very interested in hiring Marco Asensio, but the Balearic footballer has rejected the first offer from the Italian team.
The more than possible sale of Haaland has caused Borussia Dortmund to go to the transfer market to look for a new striker. The name of Darwin Núñez, Benfica’s Uruguayan striker, rings strongly.
Inter and Juve continue in the fight for one of the most recent signings of Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo de Paul is not working as well as expected and it is possible that the player will return to the Italian league.
Manchester United is considering making 10 signings. What seems clear is that the future coach of the Red Devils will be Erik Ten Hag, and with him a multitude of players will arrive to try to turn the current situation around.
Chelsea’s German central defender has reactivated his interest in signing for Real Madrid. Today the white team is the best placed club to get one of the best defenders on the planet for free.
It is possible that Paul Pogba will return to that place where he was happy. Juventus was the team that saw him grow and become one of the best midfielders in the world, and the Turinese are once again interested in the Frenchman.
Slowly but surely and with a view to the future, Real Madrid has begun to work on the renewal of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian soccer player is comfortable and happy in Madrid, so it will not be an arduous task to get him to extend his contractual relationship.
The Premier League is interested in Pau Torres. The Villarreal footballer has already received offers from teams like Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham. The team that is most serious seems to be United.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Vinicius #Pau #Torres #Rüdiger
Leave a Reply