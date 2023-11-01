These rumors and news in the transfer market promise to shake up the football landscape, showing how clubs are planning their future moves and strategies to strengthen their squads. The competition for young and experienced talent intensifies, and fans are waiting for decisions that could change the course of their favorite teams.
Below we leave you the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
As the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, reported some time ago, Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli will renew his contract with the Italian team and will sign with the Italian team until the 2028 season.
Real Madrid has made official the renewal of Vinicius Junior with the club until June 30, 2027. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian already has a termination clause of 1,000 million euros.
“We are working on it, we will try.”
“We are going to lose a lot of players for several weeks in January due to international tournaments.”
“We have our eyes and ears open,” said the German team coach.
Bayern Munich has made official the incorporation of Aleksandar Pavlovic until the 2027 season.
The General Director of Bayern Munich, Dreesen said the following about the signing: “He is from Munich and joined the Bayern first team; “Our fans dream of these stories coming true and we at the club feel the same.”
From Relief They report that the culé board is looking for a reinforcement for the midfield that would leave Oriol Romeu without a place. According to the newspaper SportMontilivi’s men would welcome a loan from someone who was a fundamental pillar of Girona last season.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Vinicius #Oriol #Romeu