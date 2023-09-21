The transfer market continues to provide exciting rumors and potential moves. Elite clubs continue to look for promising young players and solutions to strengthen their teams. Here we leave you with all the rumors and news of the morning:
Victor Bonifcace, with an impressive performance last season with Union Saint-Gilloise, is attracting the attention of high-level European clubs. With 5 goals and 2 assists so far this season with Bayer Leverkusen, this 22-year-old forward has become a coveted target. Teams like Atlético de Madrid, Juventus and Manchester City are closely monitoring his progression.
Manchester City, after its successful season, is looking for young talents to strengthen its squad. Divine Mukasa, a promising 16-year-old midfielder for West Ham United, has captured the attention of the Premier League champions. The continued search for new talent highlights City’s ambition to stay at the top.
Serge Gnabry’s performance with Bayern Munich has raised doubts, sparking rumors of a possible move. Manchester United have emerged as an interested party and it is rumored that he could present an offer of €50M. This move would indicate the need for the Red Devils to strengthen their attack after complications with Jadon Sancho and Anthony this season.
AC Milan seeks to strengthen its forward line, especially due to the lack of goals in recent games. Jonathan David, Lille’s 23-year-old Canadian striker, has attracted interest from Milan. His outstanding performances have once again placed him in the sights of the Italian team, which is looking for effective solutions in the market.
The close relationship between FC Barcelona and Girona continues, this time with interest in Sávio, a talented 19-year-old Brazilian winger. Owned by the City Group, which also controls Girona, Sávio has proven his worth at the start of the League. Barça is evaluating this possible acquisition to strengthen its squad.
