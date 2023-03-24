Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: the Bayern bench, Gabri Veiga, Kolo Muani and more

The first day of the national team break has created more of a stir than expected in terms of the transfer market, and the fact is that the dismissal of Naglesmann has caught everyone by surprise. Now, the market could start to move like a domino effect and we are not even in summer. These are the latest news and rumors on the transfer market:
Although it has not yet been confirmed, the dismissal of Nagelsmann has been so sudden because there is a plan B structured behind it. According to Fabrizio Romanothe main candidate for the German team is Tuchel, who has been on the radar of several European teams this season.
Kun Agüero follows football very closely despite having retired, and the fact is that the owner of one of the Kings League teams has left us an opinion that raises heads. The Argentine believes that if FC Barcelona makes a small effort, Leo Messi would be delighted to return to the team. He also affirms that he should retire at FC Barcelona
The Celta midfielder has broken into Spanish football and now enters all the plans of the great Europeans. The player has drawn the attention of half the Premier League, but as reported by Alberto Pereiro in Radio StadiumGabri Veiga would have communicated to the team his desire to sign for Real Madrid.
It is no surprise that the Argentine player will almost certainly leave Brighton this summer, in fact the father has spoken quite a bit about it. In an interview for ESPNMac Allister’s father confirms that at the moment they are only focused on finishing the season and then they will look at options, but always hand in hand with the English team because they deserve a little respect.
The lack of a guaranteed center forward at Manchester United is the main objective to cover in the transfer market. The club is preparing for the summer and has several names on the table, although the chosen one could be Kolo Muani. The Eintracht striker has 16 goals and 14 assists this season, and although he has a contract until 2027, United is willing to pay up to 120 million for him.
Antonio Conte has a foot and a half out of Tottenham, but it seems that the English team does not want to be left without a coach in the middle of the season unless a replacement comes out that fits with the team’s project. The dismissal of Nagelsmann could be what the London team needed to change airs on the benches, and if so, the former Bayern player could have a new team shortly.
Nacho is probably one of the Real Madrid players who best demonstrate his madridismo. The youth squad player has been clear since the beginning of the season that he wants to continue at Madrid, but what he wants is to feel important, have more minutes and responsibility in the team. Injuries on the left side have opened the door for him this season and now he doesn’t know whether to stay and retire as ‘One club man’ or try his luck in another European great, although for now he has time to decide.
Benfica has a new pearl and it is the young center-back Antonio Silva. from the journal to ball claim that the Portuguese defender has drawn the attention of some of the best European teams. According to the Portuguese newspaper, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid are some of the teams that have been interested in the player.
Retegui has been the great surprise of the call with Italy, since the Argentine striker had not yet decided which team to play with, but Mancini trusted him and at the first exchange he has given results. The player could also change teams in the summer, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport I would do it from the Argentine Tigres to one of the great Italians, since Milan, Inter and Rome are interested in the player.
The signing of Eric García by FC Barcelona seemed tailor-made. A central defender with guarantees and with a good ball output, as they like in Barcelona, but after a season measuring himself against the greats, all that prestige has vanished. Now, the Barcelona board of directors is looking for an alternative and they are still insistent on getting N’Dicka, from Eintracht Frankfurt.
The player fits the profile that the club is looking for and will also be a free agent in the summer if he does not renew, which due to the FPF is vital for the team.
