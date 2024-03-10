He transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Clubs are already thinking about how they can improve their squad for next season based on which competitions they have qualified for or which ones they aspire to, and also taking into account the end of the players' contracts.
Below we leave you with the latest news and rumors from the European transfer market:
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
He AC Milan It has among its ranks a young 15-year-old Camarda who seems to be the jewel that all European teams want. Among them, there are five who have already started bidding for the young man, and these would be, the Inter de Milan, Juventus, Rome, Arsenal and Tottenham.
The main clubs of the Premier League, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester Unitedare deploying their networks towards Germany, specifically towards the Borussia Monchengladbachwhere the young left back Luca Netz has been causing a sensation.
He Chelsea seems to have the Dutch defender in his sights Sven Botman coming from the Newcastle UnitedEdit for the next transfer window, according to recent reports. Botman has proven to be a very reliable defender in the ranks of a high-level Premier club, so he would be a great quality step if Thiago Silva he ends up leaving.
The Ivorian is stirring the Premier League and girlfriends keep getting him wherever they see him, and there are already four clubs that have taken an active interest in him. Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle UnitedEdit They are leading the charge to sign the 20-year-old young player from Sporting Lisbon From Portugal.
He Manchester United looks for a top central defender for the next time to continue shaping the project of Erik Ten Hag. The beginning of this reconstruction for next year involves the defense, and in particular the center back of the JuventusBremer.
The promising 19-year-old Brazilian defender from Red Bull Bragantino of his country, has become the current focus of an entire Arsenal. The Gunners They have already expressed that they are looking to reinforce their defensive line for the next transfer window, so it would be a great acquisition.
Thiago Almada of the Atlanta United of the MLS He is one of those players who has been talked about for a while because of his youth and talent, and it seems that the Atlético de Madrid It has been decided to go for him to continue training the new batch of young players of the Cholo Simeone.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Sven #Botman #Bremer
Leave a Reply