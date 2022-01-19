We arrive at January 19, which means that there are twelve days left until the winter transfer window comes to an end in the Premier League and Serie A, while we will have to wait two more for the curtain to fall in LaLiga, Bundesliga and League 1.
The days continue to pass and the clubs continue to reach agreements or work to achieve them, both for immediate transfers and transfers and for players who will be free agents in the summer and are already in a position to negotiate their future with other teams. We see some of the most recent developments in this area.
The 20-year-old Italian striker is on loan in the discipline rossoneri by AS Monaco. Despite the fact that the agreement included a purchase option (6M), it will finally be closed for two million less, according to Fabrizio Romano, who also assures that it will be loaned to Torino until the end of the course. Add 127 minutes in six games so far this campaign.
The Brazilian defender of Sevilla would have accepted the proposal magpy, who should now negotiate with the people from Seville. According to Fabrizio Romano, there will only be a sale in the event of an important offer, which is why the first (35M) would have been rejected.
The goalkeeper of Swedish and Danish nationality has been loaned by AS Roma to the team led by Steven Gerrard, who adds his third reinforcement in this winter market after Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho. A purchase option of 3.5 million euros has been included in the agreement.
Set bianconeri he was postulated as one of the most interested in taking over the transfer of the French striker from Manchester United. However, the Chairman of the Club Council, Maurizio Arrivabene, has stated: “With the current conditions it is not a feasible deal for us. We do not expect any discount from United.”
The same position within the club also dealt with the issue of footballers ending their contract this summer: “I’ll be clear. We’ll talk to Dybala in February, as with Cuadrado, De Sciglio and Bernardeschi. We are taking our time to decide on the players who are out of contract.”
The Croatian footballer has a contract with Inter until the end of this year and, therefore, he can start negotiating when he is a free agent. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea had been interested in signing him in this winter window, but the neroazzurri They are still working on convincing you to renew. In February he will be 33 years old.
The left-back of Bosnian and German nationality reached an agreement with Arsenal to end his contract and enter free agency. From there, he joined his path to the French discipline, with which he signs until the summer of 2023.
The Portuguese coach landed in the capital’s team in the summer and, despite rumors that he was one of the candidates to replace Rafael Benítez at Everton, Fabrizio Romano assures that he will continue on the Italian bench. He has a contract until June 2024.
Moussa Sissoko, representative of the French extreme right, attended Radio Monte Carlo to criticize the attitude of the azulgrana team: “They are losing Dembélé by themselves. They can’t use threats like he will be out for six months if he doesn’t renew now. It’s a type of pressure that doesn’t work against people like us.”
The French and Guinean midfielder has played 13 games this season and has been absent since the end of October due to injury and a previous red card suspension. The German coach expects great things from a player whose contract ends in the summer and who has returned to training: “He is present, physically and mentally. What I saw in training was very promising for the future.”
Luis Suárez’s contract at Atlético de Madrid is ending and his future as a mattress player is not guaranteed. Among the options that will open up for him to sign for free in June, Aston Villa is one of the most attractive, since he could return to the Premier League, the league where he triumphed, at the hands of Steven Gerrard (his former partner) and return to play with Coutinho, with whom he shared a team at Liverpool and Barcelona.
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Suárez #Pogba #Mourinho #Diego #Carlos
Leave a Reply