With the end of the respective leagues, the sports directors of the teams already have the mentality on how to improve their respective squads for the next season. Here we leave you a list with the latest rumors of the transfer market.
McGinn is a player who likes in the Tottenham offices. As reported TelehraphAntonio Conte would have asked the board to incorporate this player into his squad.
According to Ginés Carvajal, the player’s representative, in an interview given by Kiss Kiss Radioannounced that there is interest in Deulofeo from Napoli and AC Milan for taking over the services of the Spanish player.
The Italian player ends his contract with Juventus and is a free agent. As reported Il Corriere dello Sport Napoli welcomes Bernardeschi’s services to strengthen the offensive zone next season.
Atlético de Madrid is looking for a right-back and, according to reports Sports worldthe mattress club would have noticed the player on loan to Mallorca from Stuttgart, Pablo Maffeo.
After losing its two centrals, as reported by the english pressChelsea will go for the Uruguayan player of Atlético de Madrid, Giménez.
Due to the recent addition of Haaland, Manchester City will have to get rid of attacking players, and one of them could be Sterling. As reported by the english pressthe player has not been short of suitors, Arsenal and AC Milan have been interested in the player.
As announced Olethe intention of the Argentine player is to end up in River Plate, for this he must wait until the end of the next World Cup so that they begin to negotiate between clubs.
