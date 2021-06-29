This is the transfer market at the moment:
Milan want to stay with Brahim. The man from Malaga has been on loan from Real Madrid this season and his performance has enchanted the club. The thing is that, in the negotiations between both clubs, there could be more white players who ‘fly’ to San Siro. It is about Odriozola, Ceballos and Jovic
This European Championship is serving many players to claim. One of them is Leonardo Spinazzola. He is playing a great role with the Italian national team, and Chelsea have already taken an interest in his situation. Real Madrid has also tested it
This year Liverpool has escaped Wijnaldum, who has arrived at Paris Saint Germain free. To replace the Dutchman, it seems that the chosen one is Otavio. He has been playing as a midfielder at Porto for a couple of seasons and he likes Klopp a lot.
A year ago, Miralem Pjanic came to Barcelona from Juventus in exchange for Arthur and a little money. The Bosnian has not had a good season at Can Barça and the Catalans could propose an exchange with Chelsea for Jorginho, who is playing the European Championship with Italy
Wales has been eliminated from the Eurocup, and with it Gareth Bale begins his holidays. According to the Daily Mirror, the winger could be looking for a team next year in MLS. It would be LA Galaxy. There he could play more relaxed golf.
Fernandinho is a legendary player for Manchester City. The Brazilian has just renewed his link with the club until the end of this 2021/22 season. At Inter Milan, Serie A champions, the ‘deconstruction’ has slowed down a bit this morning. The renovations of Ranocchia and D’Ambrosio have been made official.
The Scotsman is one of the jewels of current football. At 21 he has been proclaimed champion of the Champions League with Chelsea and has made his debut for Scotland in a European Championship. The blues will close their loan to Norwich City, recently promoted to the Premier League
The renewal of the Barça team’s squad is not going at the expected speed, but it is going. It is expected that in a very short time three casualties will be confirmed at the club. Umtiti and Konrad de la Fuente will sign for Marseille, while Junior Firpo will sign for Leeds.
The English team will sign this left-back (he can play on the right) in the next few hours, who has had a great campaign at Benfica. They will pay about 8 million euros
The German center-back has been international on many occasions with the Manschaft and has had an important career. In the league he played for Valencia, a club he left 5 years ago. This summer he could return with Celta de Vigo.
