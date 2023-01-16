Bayern and Borussia Moenchengladbach are discussing again about Yann Sommer. Bayern want to push for the deal this week, Nagelsmann asked for a new goalkeeper as soon as possible. 🔴 #FCBayern

Personal terms won’t be an issue, it’s about the clubs. pic.twitter.com/kiJBeTOFLu

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2023