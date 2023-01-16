The transfer market for the winter period has reached its halfway point and the teams continue with the mentality of improving in everything that is within their possibilities to improve their squads to face this second part of the season.
Here the latest news and rumors of the transfer market:
According to the information provided, Bayern Munich wants to finalize the incorporation of Yann Sommer to its squad this week. On the part of the player there are no problems, the problem to finalize the deal comes in the agreement between clubs.
Valencia is in negotiations with Januzaj to incorporate him into the squad on loan, according to Marca. He would arrive to reinforce the band of the Valencian team. Sevilla would look favorably on giving it up as long as the chés take care of the proportional part of the tab.
As reported by the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have contacted Sofyan Amrabatm’s agents to try to get him to join the squad. The reds meddle in Atlético de Madrid’s plans and want to snatch the Moroccan midfielder from him.
According to information from the Manchester Evening News, the Old Trafford team is preparing a strong investment to take over the services of Kudus, who is one of United’s main objectives in this winter market.
As reported by Sam Dean, a journalist for The Telegraph, Arsenal has entered the bid to take over the services of the young player from Valladolid, Iván Fresneda, thus getting into Real Madrid’s plans.
After the top scorer of the Cadiz team, Lucas Pérez, left for the club he loves, Cádiz has had to look for a replacement and the Spanish press reports that the all-time top scorer of the Canadian team, Cyle Larin, would reach the Cádiz CF in the next week.
After Chelsea snatched the signing of Mudryk from Arsenal, the Gunners team, in need of reinforcements, has set its sights on Raphinha, as reported by the London Evening Standard.
As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Inter, Juventus, Chelsea and Liverpool have shown interest in Musah and are confident that he can leave for less than 30 million euros. Gattuso presses the Valencian directive so that it does not leave the entity
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Sommer #Amrabat #Raphinha
Leave a Reply