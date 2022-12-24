Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Serie A, the Premier League and LaLiga shake up the market

The engine of the winter transfer market does not rest even on Christmas Eve and that is why in 90min we bring you its updates, with the last minute of various coaches and players such as Hakim Ziyech:
The historic Italian coach returns to what was his home three decades ago to try to revive the Sardinian squad, which suffered a painful relegation to B-series for a single point.
After his triumphant return to the club that saw him born, the National Uruguayan, Luis Suárez is looking for a new team and all eyes are on Latin American clubs. Of them, the Guild brazilian and the Blue Cross Mexican are the ones that sound the most. Now the dilemma is whether to opt for the offer of the Mexicans (superior to the Brazilian, confirmed by the Guild itself) or set course for Brazil to play their prestigious league.
The Argentinian Lucas Robertone It has become an indispensable for the technician of the UD Almeria, Rubi, which has triggered the renewal of the midfielder until the 2028 academic year. The clause? 40 million euros.
Everything indicates that the defender of the FC Barcelona He will continue at least one more campaign at the Blaugrana club, in the midst of its eternal restructuring for a few years.
The ajax wants to get the services of the goalkeeper Villarreal CFAlthough he will have to pay a sum commensurate with Rulli’s importance to the Castellón club. The goalkeeper, recently crowned world champion with the Albiceleste (despite the fact that he did not play any match), seems to expect a future far from The league.
The Malaga, penultimate in the qualifying table of the Spanish Second Division, has just taken over the services of right-back Julián Delmás. El maño, who recently terminated his contract with the Cartagenacould be a key piece to revive the Andalusian club.
The German midfielder puts February as the moment in which he will make his decision to continue in the white club (his home since 2014) or if, on the contrary, he will head to other places.
Soon we will know the future of The special onecurrent technician of the AS Roma but that in recent days has begun to sound strong as a potential substitute for Fernando Santos after his departure from the bench of the portuguese team. In addition, in the last hours it has also been possible to know the interest of Brazil in Mourinho as a possible replacement for tite.
The Peruvian central defender, runner-up of the America’s Cup 2019returns to Spain after the end of the loan period in the Blue Cross Mexican, although everything indicates that he will play on loan again away from the Grenada CF.
The Moroccan striker does not enjoy the prominence he would like in the Chelsea F.C. and there are already clubs both English and from the rest of Europe that are beginning to knock on the doors of Stamford Bridge. Newcastle United Y AC Milan (who was already interested in the attacker in the past) sound strong, although the Blues they are not willing to let the African out at a bargain price.
