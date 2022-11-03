Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Sergio Ramos, Kvaratskhelia, Lukaku and much more

These are the most outstanding news of the transfer market in European clubs as of November 3. From the renewal of Ramos to Lukaku’s desire not to return, through the emergence of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia…
“I feel very good. I only think about playing and showing my best level, nothing more. Renewal? We’ll see what happens at the end of the season”, he declared. Sergio Ramos to the media before the game against Juventus.
“I feel really confident, optimistic to reach an agreement with Skriniar and do it within the 13th of November. We have clear indications to say that, and you know, he is a key player for us”, revealed the CEO of the Inter de Milan, Giuseppe Marotta aSkySports.
”I am happy here and at the moment we are all focused on the current objectives. I enjoy life here, I love working with everyone and I think others say the same. It’s great to be at Chelsea.” His contract ends next summer and his future is still unknown. He was the MOTM of the night in the last game against Dinamo.
“I think it is a great disrespect towards a club that is trusting you and also for the Italian league itself. You’re taking the money here. It’s not nice what he said.” Braglia declared after the Serbian said that his time at Fiorentina is only a springboard to recover his level.
They paid 113 million euros for him, but the signing did not materialize at any time. At the moment he is on loan at Inter and the player has no intention of returning to Stamford Bridge. From London they hope that he will have a good World Cup so that his value rises and they can recover money.
The player who shone so much in the group stage match against Real Madrid revealed that PSG wanted to sign him: ”PSG was interested in signing me, it’s true. Luis Campos talked to my agents. I decided to stay at Leipzig because stability is key for me.”
News Gosens: He is Leverkusen’s main target for winter transfers. The club is not satisfied with Bakker. The footballer would be thinking of joining Xabi Alonso in the next winter market.
”Diogo Costa is still young, he has a lot to improve. But he is very intelligent, he knows how to learn and listen to the advice of others. Little by little he is becoming an important player, a very strong goalkeeper, with a lot of personality and for sure he will be a great goalkeeper in world football”. Said Iker about who will surely be Portugal’s starting goalkeeper in the World Cup
The latest information suggests that Atlético de Madrid would be thinking of extending the Argentine coach’s contract until 2026.
”We cannot lose confidence in Simeone, a man who has given us everything, who has made me a champion. Time to time. The best Atlético de Madrid will be seen again. He is a coach who assumes his mistakes but he is also a coach who does not sleep, let people know, the worse the team is, the more he eats his head, the more he studies the rivals. Would he go to his coaching staff? Obviously, he would go tomorrow. He has a lot of people, but of course he would be willing.”
“He’s a good player, I like him a lot. He’s very fast. He can go in or out. He’s out.” Players who play good games against Liverpool end up signing for them. The most recent cases are those of Darwin Núñez and Minamino.
