Villarreal and AC Milan have reached an agreement for the central defender on loan from the groguet team to head back to the Italian city. They terminate the transfer.
Reguilón's time at Manchester United is close and according to information from Fabrizio Romano, the player will return to Tottenham. Now El Desmarque also points out that the player draws the attention of Betis and Girona.
Inform Daily Mirror that Arsenal is willing to get rid of Elneny, which would mean that they could carry out an offensive to get Martín Zubimendi in the next summer market
According to the newspaper Sport, Xavi Hernández's men do not lose sight of one of Girona's sensations, Savinho. Everything would be for next season although the City Group's thoughts go in another direction.
In the next few hours, the 24-year-old Canadian player will be a new Inter Milan player until 2028. According to reports La Gazzetta dello Sportthe former Bruges player arrives in the Italian city today to undergo a medical examination and sign his contract.
According to Bild, Bayern Munich is preparing an offer of 20 million euros for Guirassy, although they will wait for the summer market since the player will miss a month of competition for the Africa Cup.
The mattress team wants to strengthen its defense in this winter market and the name of Mika Mármol has appeared on the Madrid team's agenda. The player from the Canary Islands team has a clause of 30 million euros. FC Barcelona would be pending this operation since it has 50% of the player's rights
