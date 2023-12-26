Rumors and news in the transfer market promise to shake up the football landscape, showing how clubs are planning their future moves and strategies to strengthen their squads. The competition for young and experienced talent intensifies, and fans are waiting for decisions that could change the course of their favorite teams.
Below we leave you the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
As reported by the Sport Newspaper, City coach Pep Guardiola is already working on finding a new player for the English club, which has been a wish for the Spaniard. This is West Ham player Lucas Paquetá.
From Real Sociedad they are pessimistic about the future of Martín Zubimendi. In case he finally leaves the club, the txuriurdines are considering the option of UD Las Palmas midfielder, Enzo Loiodice, who seems to be to Imanol's liking. The newspaper reports Sport.
One of the great sensations of the Spanish league championship is Girona because of players like Sávio. According to what Fabrizio Romano is now reporting, Manchester City would have joined the fight for the player who would not lack offers from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs.
According to reports The Sun, two Premier clubs such as Tottenham and Newcastle have asked Crystal Palace about one of their players, Marc Guehi. Crystal's team refuses to get rid of the player in January.
The team coached by Jürgen Klopp is interested in Johan Bakayoko, a PSV winger who could arrive as Salah's replacement during the Africa Cup. Inform The Mirror.
