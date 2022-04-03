These are the most interesting rumors with which we have woken up today in the transfer market:
”The panorama for me is clear, internally we talk about it, there is nothing more I can say. New manager? I am the wrong person to ask. The board is talking to some potential new managers, but I can’t help.” Rannick said.
”It’s very important, I’ve already made it clear with the minutes they play the importance we give to both of them. The club cannot allow either of the two marches, they are important for how we want to play and I think it is a matter of time. I’m positive and I want to believe they will stay.”
”It is very difficult to find a player like him. He is a midfielder who can defend and attack. I want the best for his career. If he stays with us we will be happier and stronger, but this is football, you never know. It would be a great loss for us at this time.” Said Bruno Lage.
The player knows that he cannot find his place in Barcelona and the club could use him in the ”Raphinha” operation to lower the cost. He was able to go to Monaco this winter and it seems that his relationship with Barcelona will end this summer.
West Ham have made it clear that they do not want to get rid of the player. They know that clubs like Manchester United are after the player and have decided to value Rice at €180M. If someone wants the player he will have to pay that amount.
One of the greatest talents in Italian football is on Juventus’ radar. With the departure of Dybala from the club, they want to make Zaniolo the leader of their new project together with Vlahovic. At a press conference, Mourinho did not want to talk about the subject and took a note where he put ”Zaniolo, second question”.
According to the Gazzetta dello Sport De Ligt, he is not untouchable and if an offer equal to or greater than the €85M that they paid for him came, they would not resist the player leaving as it would be very useful for them to tackle the Zaniolo operation.
Kanté’s future is up in the air. After the sale of the club, both players and fans are in suspense because they do not know their future. One of the last names that has been put on the table of Real Madrid is that of N’Golo. It could come for less than €50m if Chelsea take over Thouameni.
As reported by Sport, Robert would have given the yes to reach Barcelona. His relationship with Bayern is deteriorating every day and the player thinks that his cycle in Munich is over. The lack of a nine in the Barcelona project makes both parties want to meet.
According to the Mirror portal, both parties are about to sign a contract linking the Egyptian with Liverpool until the end of his career. Following Egypt’s elimination from the World Cup, Salah values Liverpool more than ever and will accept a £400,000-a-week contract.
