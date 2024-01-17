🚨🐝 Sergio Reguilon, on his way to medical tests as new Brentford player today then deal will be signed.

Reguilon joins on straight loan, confirmed; there will be NO option to buy as Spanish LB will return to Tottenham in June. pic.twitter.com/nADvn2cjHl

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2024