As we enter the second half of January, this means that the winter transfer market is beginning to head towards its final stretch. Thus, many teams will have to think about closing their squads with the aim of not leaving everything until the end, where we know that anything can happen, and some operation might not end up working out if it is left until the last minute.
Below, we bring you the latest news and rumors from the winter transfer market:
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spanish full-back would already be in Brentford to undergo a medical examination and subsequently sign with the English team. The operation will be a loan without a purchase option, so the player will try to do his best to return as an important player to Tottenham.
According to reports Sports world, given the impossibility of FC Barcelona to sign in this market, the Barça team would have set its eyes on the talented attacking midfielder. The player would arrive for free and would not put obstacles in the salary issue, and although his level has dropped for a few years after spending many years in a great club like Manchester United, perhaps he still has things to contribute in a club of maximum demand as is Xavi Hernández's team.
For days it has been reported that Henderson wants to leave Saudi Arabia, and Fabrizio Romano finally comments that the English midfielder will join Ajax. The Dutch team intends to close the signing before the weekend, and have an experienced and high-level player in their ranks.
The experienced Mexican midfielder has spent many seasons at Real Betis, where he has become a symbol of the club. According to reports Brandthe player would be thinking about returning to his country in the last years of his career, and Club León could be one of his destinations.
The Spanish full-back was on loan at Granada from Manchester United, and arrives at the Portuguese team on loan with an option to buy, in what he claims is a step forward in his career.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Mallorca would be interested in acquiring the services of the young Serbian midfielder. The Spanish team would not be the only one interested, so they will have to speed up the procedures if they want to get the talented player.
According to reports The Basque newspaper, the forward will arrive in San Sebastián today to join the team's discipline. Sheraldo Becker will sign until 2026, with the possibility of extending one more season, for just over 2 million euros.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter would be close to closing the signing of forward Taremi, who would arrive as a free agent. The operation is still lacking the final details that should be closed when the Asian Cup ends.
