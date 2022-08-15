The transfer market is somewhat stagnant in the main leagues in Europe, but if any of the operations that sound are confirmed, this could create a domino effect and the rest of the rumors materialize.
Let’s go with the news and rumors of today’s transfer market.
Fenerbahce would be interested in the Uruguayan striker and would have offered 10 million euros. Valencia, due to its economic situation, could accept the offer in the next few hours.
The players’ contract ends in 2023 and the white team would like to avoid what happened with Isco, who left for free. Real Madrid does not seem to want to renew them upwards, and if they do not accept the renewal offer, the club will find a way out for them.
The Dutchman does not want to lower his salary at Barça, and everything indicates that in the end he will leave the Blaugrana club. He does not like the option of Manchester United because he is not in the Champions League, and in the last few hours the possibility of signing for Chelsea would have arisen.
The Dutch attacker would not have a place at FC Barcelona and Juventus would be interested in his signing. The operation could come out at zero cost for the Italians since the Blaugrana would be willing to terminate the contract.
The young Manchester United attacker is the main option to reinforce the Parisian team’s attack, as PSG want to have a versatile striker who can play in any of the three positions above to rest the star trident.
The French midfielder has become the main option for the red devils who would pay Juventus around 18 million euros. Juventus would be willing to negotiate, although they may ask for a higher amount for his signing.
