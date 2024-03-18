The transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Teams are already thinking about how they could strengthen their squads for next season. Dive into the thick of the rumors and crucial decisions that are shaping the clubs' destinies.
More news about the transfer market
Lille's young French centre-back Leny Yoro, who is being linked with Real Madrid, is also being linked with another big club. As reported Le10Sport in January, now Paris Saint Germain have once again shown interest in the centre-back.
According to the English media The SunManchester United's English striker, Marcus Rashford, who has been sought by Paris Saint Germain, would have decided to stay at the Old Trafford team for next season, whether or not Ten Hag remains as the team's coach.
According to the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, the sports management of Bayern Munich is already working for Musiala to extend his contract with the German team. The player has a contract until 2026.
The hammer team will present an offer for Harry Maguire in the next transfer market according to reports The Sun. West Ham already tried to get the player at the beginning of the season, and now David Moyes is not discouraged from trying to get the England international.
Juventus has put Kostic on the transfer list. According to reports Calciomercato, The Turin team would evaluate the offers that come for this player. In addition, the Italians would already have several players on their list in the event that Kostic leaves the squad.
