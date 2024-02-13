The transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Teams can now reinforce their squads to face the second half of the season. Dive into the thick of the rumors and crucial decisions that are shaping the clubs' destinies.
Mehdi Taremi will be an Inter Milan player for next season, arriving as a free agent next June. There would be a verbal agreement with Taremi for a month, an agreement that would extend until 2026 with the option to extend it for another year.
Enzo Fernández: “I don't want to leave Chelsea. I feel very good here with my teammates and coaching staff, since the first day I arrived.”
“The people at the club are treating me very well, I am grateful for that. I will continue here as long as they want,” he told ESPN.
According to Sport, FC Barcelona believes it could make a good offer for AC Milan to let Rafael Leao leave. The player wants to play in LaLiga or the Premier League
According to Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the transfer market, Inter Milan has acquired the services of Piotr Zielinski, with a long-term contract that he will sign in the coming days. Zielinski will join in July as will Taremi.
Real Sociedad and Kubo have extended their relations. The Japanese player signs a long-term contract until the 2029 season. The Basque team thus makes a crucial move for the club
