Although the transfer market is not open, teams continue to think about how to improve their squads for next season. Rumors are beginning to appear regarding the next transfer period that will take place in the month of January. For this reason, from 90min we will bring you the latest news and rumors from the transfer market:
According to the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine player of Fiorentina, Nico González, is going to sign today a new contract with the purple club that will keep him linked until 2028. The Italian club He already has everything ready for it to take place.
Javi Guerra is one of Valencia’s biggest names this season, and this has attracted the attention of several clubs. In fact, according to the newspaper BRANDtwo Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Newcastle have put his name on the agenda, they think they can bring him in for much less than the value of his clause, which is 100 million euros.
Tottenham has paid an amount of 12 million euros so that no club stands in the way of the signing of the young Croatian Luka Vuskovic. This young player will join the London team when he turns 18 in 2025. Fabrizio Romano reports
“Proposals from the Saudi League? For me the Champions League is worth more than 10 million in salary. “I still haven’t achieved great results to agree to go to that league,” he told GQ.
“I am focused on doing great things with AC Milan. That’s why I signed a new contract a few months ago,” added the player.
According to the newspaper The SunReal Madrid would have looked at Cucurella, who is on Chelsea’s exit ramp and does not count for Mauricio Pochettino.
Ndidi has one year left on his contract and FC Barcelona would be aware of his situation to sign him at 0 cost. This player has already attracted the attention of big clubs in Europe who did not take him due to his high price, the newspaper reports. Sport.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Latest #news #rumors #transfer #market #Rafael #Leao #Cucurella